MS Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart to perform at Music City Bowl in Nashville

Chapel Hart, 2020 Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year, has been selected to perform at the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

The trio from Poplarville, MS will sing the National Anthem prior to the game.

Chapel Hart won a the “Voice of the Bowl” contest where dozens of singers sang through Zoom to try out for a panel of judges.

A separate contest was held for a different singer to perform “God Bless America” at the game.

This year’s game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 3:00 pm. The teams for the game have not been selected yet, but the bowl usually pairs an SEC team against ACC team.

Chapel Hart was named Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year back in August. The group’s winning song was titled “Made for Me.”