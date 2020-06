The MSDH is reporting 1,646 new Covid-19 cases between June 17th-June 21st. 40 additional deaths are reported. Leake reports 503 cases overall, Neshoba reports 893, and Winston reports 178. For questions or concerns about Covid-19 call 877-978-6453 from 7a.m.-7p.m daily. for screening test- https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Screening.html