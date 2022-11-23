MSDH: Flu Activity Eases But Still High

The public health district which includes Attala County has the highest level of flu activity in Mississippi. The State Health Department’s most recent numbers show 28 per cent of the patients going to doctors’ offices in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses, down from 37 per cent the week before. Attala is among a handful of counties where the Health Department says flu outbreaks have been reported.

In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, only nine per cent of patients had flu symptoms, but that was up slightly from the previous week. Statewide, the figure is about eight per cent compared to ten per cent the week before. And the CDC is showing Mississippi down a notch on its national flu map although still listed as having “very high” flu activity.