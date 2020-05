The MSDH is reporting 182 new Covid-19 cases statewide today. Attala reports 206 cases, Leake reports 323 cases, Neshoba reports 338 cases, and Winston reports 67 cases overall. Attala, Leake, and Neshoba are still considered hot spots for the state as they continue reporting in top ten numbers per capita and overall. 100,048 people have been tested overall in the state, 10,090 positive overall to date.