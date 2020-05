The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 217 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 159 cases overall including 38 LTC cases and 3 deaths. Leake is reporting 257 cases overall with 2 deaths. Neshoba is reporting 254 cases overall with 11 deaths and 27 LTC cases. Winston is reporting 53 cases. 32 additional deaths are confirmed with 374 deaths overall. 80,308 individuals have been tested.