MSDH Reporting New Covid Cases Region Wide

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 327 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 128 cases overall including 35 LTC cases and 2 deaths. Leake is reporting 247 cases overall with 2 deaths. Neshoba is reporting 222 cases overall with 4 deaths and 25 LTC cases. Winston is reporting 49 cases. 7 additional deaths are confirmed with 310 deaths overall. 176 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 132 Caucasian, and 2 other. 7,877 cases are reported overall across the state, 4,070 of which are African American, 2,580 are Caucasian, 894 are designated as other, and 333 are reported under investigation.