The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 330 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 137 cases overall including 38 LTC cases and 2 deaths. Leake is reporting 257 cases overall with 2 deaths. Neshoba is reporting 243 cases overall with 10 deaths and 27 LTC cases. Winston is reporting 52 cases. 32 additional deaths are confirmed with 342 deaths overall.