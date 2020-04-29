MSDH Reports New Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 227 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 94 cases overall including 26 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 190 cases overall with 2 deaths. Neshoba is reporting 174 cases overall with 3 deaths and 3 LTC cases. Winston is reporting 43 cases. 11 additional deaths are confirmed with 250 deaths overall. 145 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 103 Caucasian, and 2 other. 6,569 cases are reported overall across the state, 3,433 of which are African American, 2,202 are Caucasian, 638 are designated as other, and 296 are reported under investigation.