MSU Athletics Moves To Mobile Ticketing For 2020

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Athletics will transition to mobile ticketing for all ticketed athletic events, beginning with the 2020 football season. The move to mobile ticketing will provide greater convenience and a safer environment for fans. It will offer a contactless entry into athletic venues and the ability to transfer tickets electronically, eliminating physical touching concerns prevalent during this time. Mobile ticketing will also provide an added layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.

MSU Athletics will still have a print-at-home option available this season but are strongly urging fans to go with mobile tickets. Mobile ticketing reduces frequent issues related to paper tickets, including theft, shipping delays, tickets lost in transit and the need for an early confirmation of a shipping address. In addition, mobile ticketing will provide ticket purchasers the ability to easily transfer tickets via mobile phone.

“We’re excited to introduce mobile ticketing at our venues,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “Mobile ticketing has become the standard for sporting events across the country, and we believe it will be a positive change for our fans. Our gameday experience has and will continue to be of the utmost importance. Mobile ticketing will offer the MSU Family flexibility and create a safer and more convenient method to enter our venues.”

With this new process, fans can download and store their tickets to their Apple or Android device, transfer tickets to a friend via text at the push of a button using the recipient’s cell-phone number, and manage their account utilizing the new My Account 2.0 page when logging into their account on HailState.com/myDogTag.

To assist fans through the transition to mobile-only ticketing, see below for additional information and a list of frequently asked questions.

Mobile/Digital Ticketing How-To for Season Ticket Holders

You will be given the option to receive your tickets as Print-At-Home or mobile delivery. Login to your DogTag account at HailState.com/myDogTag. Verify that your email address is current. Approximately two weeks prior to the first event of the season, you will receive an email with a link to access your digital tickets for each game. NOTE: If you are going with mobile tickets you should open this email on your phone to link and download your tickets. Before you arrive at the game, DOWNLOAD AND SAVE YOUR MOBILE TICKETS TO YOUR APPLE (Apple Wallet) OR ANDROID (Google Pay) DEVICE. For Print-At-Home tickets, print out each individual ticket on an 8.5 x 11 piece of paper. Present your digital/mobile ticket and scan it at the gate.

Individual Home Game Tickets

Order home game tickets online at: HailState.com/tickets Choose Print-At-Home or Mobile as your delivery method. You will receive two emails from [email protected] . One will be your confirmation email and the other will contain a link to access your digital tickets for each game. Before you arrive at the game, save your Mobile tickets to your Apple wallet or Google Pay app on your phone. For Print-At-Home tickets, print out each individual ticket on an 8.5×11 piece of paper. Present your digital ticket at the gate for admittance.

Transfer Tickets

Login to your account at HailState.com/myDogTag and go to the “My Account” page. Select the game and seats you wish to transfer tickets for. Transfer via SMS text messaging or through email. Recipients will receive a link that allows them to accept the tickets and download them to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app.

Mobile Ticketing Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why use digital tickets?

A: This allows for contactless entry, the most sanitary way to receive your tickets. It prevents your tickets from ever getting lost in the mail and if you use mobile delivery you don’t need to print your tickets. Simply present your tickets on your smartphone from the Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Always download to your app prior to arriving to the game so you don’t have to worry about Wi-Fi access.

Q: What is the difference between Print-At-Home and Mobile tickets?

A: All ticket purchasers will have the option to select either Print-At-Home or Mobile tickets. Print-At-Home tickets will be sent to you via email, and you will then print them on 8.5×11 computer paper. Mobile tickets will be sent to you via email, and you will then download them to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps.

Q: When should I receive my digital tickets?

A: Season ticket holders will have their digital tickets sent to them approximately two (2) weeks prior to the first home ticketed event. All other ticket purchasers can expect to receive their digital tickets no later than forty-eighty (48) hours prior to the event they are attending.

Q: Why have I not received my tickets yet?

A: If you believe you should’ve received your digital tickets by now, but have not, please follow the below steps to make sure they haven’t been delivered:

Make sure you have used the correct email address. Check your junk or spam mail folder. Add our email address, [email protected] , to your list of trusted email addresses. Allow at least 1 hour after your purchase for your email to arrive.



Q: Who do I contact if I still need assistance?

A: The Mississippi State Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. by phone at either 1-888-GO-DAWGS or 662-325-2600. You can also email us at [email protected] for further assistance.

Q: Why did I receive two emails?

A: After your ticket purchase you will receive two separate emails. The first will be your confirmation email, laying out the details of your purchase. The second will contain your digital tickets for you to either Print-At-Home or download to your Apple Wallet or (Android) Google Pay mobile device.

Q: Can I print my Mobile tickets?

A: No. Mobile tickets are not meant to be printed, and it is likely that a printed Mobile ticket will not scan at the gate. If this is the case, you will be sent to the box office for assistance.

Q: What if my phone is not able to save mobile tickets?

A: While any smartphone that can browse the internet can load a mobile ticket, you will still have the option to select Print-At-Home tickets that do not need to be saved to your phone.

Q: Can I transfer a Mobile ticket from my phone’s wallet instead of transferring through HailState.com/myDogTag?

A: No, tickets can only be transferred through your online account. This will ensure that we are able to assist and provide the best game day experience for those using the tickets at our events.