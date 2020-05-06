MSU Basketball Inks Mississippi’s Top Player

STARKVILLE – Keondre Montgomery has signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) with the Mississippi State men’s basketball program announced yesterday during the spring signing period.

Montgomery, a 6-6 guard/forward from Jackson, will start his freshman season for the Bulldogs in 2020-21. He prepped under Jerry Currie at Forest Hill High School.

Montgomery, the state of Mississippi’s top prospect for the Class of 2020, captured a pair of All-State First-Team selections and is a two-time honoree on the “Dandy Dozen” list from the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. He poured in 28.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 steals per game during his senior season. Forest Hill posted a 25-6 record and advanced to the MHSAA Class 5A state semifinals.

Montgomery averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a junior. Forest Hill secured a 24-8 mark and appeared in the MHSAA Class 5A state semifinals.

Montgomery played the AAU circuit for MEBO Team Hood. He registered 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game at the 2019 Nike EYBL 17U event and was invited to the Nike Elite Top 100 camp. He also was recruited by Ole Miss, Seton Hall and Wichita State among others.

Mississippi State’s incoming freshman class features Deivon Smith (Loganville, Georgia), Cameron Matthews (Olive Branch, Mississippi) and Andersson Garcia (Moca, Dominican Republic). Smith is an ESPN Top 65 recruit, while Montgomery and Matthews are rated the state of Mississippi’s top two prospects for the Class of 2020.