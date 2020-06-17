MSU, Washington State Schedule 2030-31 Football Series

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State and Washington State of the Pac-12 Conference will meet on the football field for the first time as the two schools have scheduled a 2030-31 series, it was announced today.

The Bulldogs will welcome the Cougars to Starkville on Aug. 31, 2030, and then return the trip to Pullman on Aug. 30, 2031.

“We’re thrilled to add another home-and-home series against a quality opponent and institution like Washington State to our future schedules,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “These will be the first-ever meetings between the two programs and should be an exciting opportunity and experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

MSU previously announced series with Pac-12 opponents Arizona (2022-23) and Arizona State (2024-25). State last faced a Pac-12 opponent on Aug. 31, 2003 when Oregon came to Starkville.