Multiple Accident Reports in Neshoba

12:34 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received multiple calls about a prowler near Gordon Street and Stewart Street.

4:43 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Arlington Fire Department, and Longino Central Volunteers were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 19 North. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

3:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of a convenience store on West Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.