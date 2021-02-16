Multiple Accidents In Neshoba Including One Fatal Accident

Multiple accidents have been reported in Neshoba today including one fatal accident. We reached out to Sheriff Eric Clark who confirmed the multiple accidents and the fatality. He said the fatal wreck was on highway 15 south near the McDonald exit about 7 miles south of Philadelphia. Sheriff Clark said that he assisted with emergency personnel but that Local troopers responded and worked the scene.” We have reached out to MHP spokesperson SSGT Andy West for additional details and will update as soon as possible.

Please stay off the roads. They will become even more dangerous as temperatures continue to drop.

.