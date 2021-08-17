Multiple Burglaries and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JAMIE ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

RODERICK BRANDON BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0.

TRYDRICK CARTER, 45, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DE’CORYOUR CARDELL CLAY, 22, of Birmingham, AL, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $500.

DONNIE RAY CLEMONS JR, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $800.

THOMAS GILES, 36, of York, NE, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000 X 2, $0, $0.

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDES, 27, of Noxapater, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $20,000.

DUSTIN SHANE HOLLEY, 29, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $00, $400, $300, $800.

AUSTIN LEE JONES, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ASHELY M LONG, 36, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

JONATHON TRAYTON MARCANGELI, 21, of Union, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $400, $800, $400.

MARQUARIUS DEWAYNE MICKLES, 29, of Birmingham, AL, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $500.

JONATHAN ROBINSON, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 3.

REGINALD DEWAYNE STRIBLING, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LUCAS JAMES THOMAS, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

RYAN TUBBY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

LAKENDRICK WALKER, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

CRAWFORD WILLIS, 39, of Union, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, No License, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $1,000.

CORRECTION: Last week, we reported the arrest of James Jenkins. We have since been informed that this was an error in the booking process. It has since been corrected in that system and we are told that he was not arrested. We apologize for this error.