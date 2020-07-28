Multiple Burglaries, Carjacking, and More Arrests in Neshoba County

GREGORY ANTON CLEMONS, 25, of Preston, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Vehicle, Etc. X 2, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond Denied X 2.

KIMBERLY MICHELLE CROCKER, 34, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

KLENTON WADE CROCKER, 36, of Laurel, Carjacking – Unarmed, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

JAMES PAUL DREWERY, 52, of Philadelphia, Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $75,000, $0.

CARLTON R FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Seat Belt Violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $600.

KRYSTIAN GATES, 31, of Tupelo, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0, $0.

THOMAS HARRINGTON, 58, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $500.

DARRELL KING, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

STEVEN LEWIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Bond $0.

EDDIE LEE ROSS, III, 31, of Enterprise, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond $25,000.

JULIAN ZUNIGA SANDERSON, 20, of Decatur, Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600, $0.

BRANDON SHOEMAKE, 29, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

TIFFANY MICHELLE TUBBY, 26, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, False Pretense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600, $600.

KORZAY THURRELL WILLIS, 17, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond Denied.