Multiple Burglaries, Carjacking, and More Arrests in Neshoba County

GREGORY ANTON CLEMONS, 25, of Preston, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Vehicle, Etc. X 2, Philadelphia Police Department.  Bond Denied X 2.

 

KIMBERLY MICHELLE CROCKER, 34, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $10,000.

 

KLENTON WADE CROCKER, 36, of Laurel, Carjacking – Unarmed, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600.

 

JAMES PAUL DREWERY, 52, of Philadelphia, Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $75,000, $0.

 

CARLTON R FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Seat Belt Violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $1,500, $600.

 

KRYSTIAN GATES, 31, of Tupelo, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0, $0.

 

THOMAS HARRINGTON, 58, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $500.

 

DARRELL KING, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,500.

 

STEVEN LEWIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.  Bond $0.

 

EDDIE LEE ROSS, III, 31, of Enterprise, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.  Bond $25,000.

 

JULIAN ZUNIGA SANDERSON, 20, of Decatur, Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $0.

 

BRANDON SHOEMAKE, 29, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

TIFFANY MICHELLE TUBBY, 26,  of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, False Pretense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $600.

 

KORZAY THURRELL WILLIS, 17, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Philadelphia Police Department.  Bond Denied.

