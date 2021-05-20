Multiple Burglaries, DUIs, and Felony Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

QUANTORIS T ALEXANDER, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $299.25, $218, $418.

DAMIAN P ATKINS, 44, of Lena, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP. Bond $1,000.

SHANNON C CHANDLER, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, No Insurance, Warrant, CPD. Bond $143, $418, $286.

CRYSTAL A CLEMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, No License, Open Container, No Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $389.25, $299.25, $674.25.

DIANNA S CULP, 48, of Sallis, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JOHNNY R GOOLSBY, 35, of Forest, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

JAMES J HARPER, 22, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $25,000.

SHANNON M HENRY, 30, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25.

EDWIN D HIGHTOWER, 35, of Durant, DUI – 1st Offense, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

KENNETH HODGES, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $10,000.

WILLIAM J HOLLINS, 40, of Lexington, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Suspended License, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

VINCENT D HOWARD, 35, of Weir, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

WILLIE D JOBE, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, Open Container, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $389.25, N/A.

JAMES D LARABEL, 37, of Durant, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A.

JASON D LEACH, 37, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Dwelling – Breaking and Entering, Burglary of a Dwelling – Breaking and Entering, ACSO. Bond $25,000, $5,000.

MARCUS D LEPARD, 50, of Kosciusko, Gratification of Lust – Child, LCSO. Bond $10,000.