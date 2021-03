Multiple Burglaries in Attala and Leake Arrests

CODY R BURNS, 25, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTINA CAIN-HARMON, 34, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

PRENTICE D CAPLES, 22, of McCool, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

PARKER B COLEMAN, 22, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $0.

JASON CRENSHAW, 45, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

CHRISTOPHER D ERVING, 35, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Warrant, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $0.

JAJUAN FULLER, 25, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Bond Surrender, LCSO. Bond $929, $0.

ANGEL HALDERMAN, 46, of McCool, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Trespass, ACSO. Bond N/A, $2,000.

TIM HALDERMAN, 41, of McCool, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Trespass, ACSO. Bond N/A, $2,000.

GERARD K HINES, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Sentenced, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 35, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building, ACSO. Bond N/A.