Home » Local » Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County

Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County

Posted on

KEATON ABEL, 23, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building/Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JIMMY ANTHONY JR, 27, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MEMORY NICOLE BECKHAM, 42, of Louisville, Hold for Other Agency.  Bond $0.

 

FRANCESCA BEN, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Signal Lane Change No License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800.

 

BRANDON BREKEEN, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $10,000.

 

DUSTY CAIN, 38, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

EDWIN CLARK, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Leaving the Scene, Unattended, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

DAVID CLAY JR, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

DENNIS COLTON, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $300, $800, $300.

 

MADISON CROCKER, 21, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ALEXANDER DAVIS JR, 23, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANGELA DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $1,000.

 

RICKY EDMOND, 51, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI.  Bond $2,500, $800.

Submit a Comment