Home » Local » Multiple Burglary Arrests and Aggravated Assault Charges in Neshoba County

JAMIE ABEL, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency.  Bond $0, $0.

 

PATRICK BARNETT, 31, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

BRANDON BURTON, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

 

CAROLINE CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon X 2.  Bond $10,000 X 2.

 

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, DENIED.

 

WELTON DENNIS, 26, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation.  Bond $0.

 

TANYA DIXON, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTY JO HARVEY, 39, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRANDON JONES, 41, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800 X 3, $0.

 

ERIC KETCHER, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Speeding, No Insurance, No Tag, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $0.

 

REGINA MILLER, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

LARRY PRINCE, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $800, $500.

 

KENNETH WAYNE RAY SR, 64, of McCalla, AL, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 23, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

COREY RAYBORN, 33, of Union, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

MICHAEL SANDERS, 39, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

MICAH STEWART, 32, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $12,000.

 

ROSANNA RENEE THOMAS, 38, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN TOLBERT, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MISTY LEANN WEEMS, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

