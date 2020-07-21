Multiple Burglary Arrests in Neshoba County

The following were booked into the Neshoba County Detention Center for burglaries, and other crimes, in the past week.

KEATON ABEL, 22, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon or Other Means to Produce Death, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Grand Larceny, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond denied.

PATRICK ATKINSON, 40, of Union, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000 X 2.

BRENDEN CHADWICK, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling. Bond $20,000.

JAMES CLINGAN, 36, of Wesson, Burglary of a Commercial Building X 3. Bond $10,000, $20,000, $20,000.