Multiple Car Accidents in Leake County

At approximately 1:25pm there was a two car accident with injuries reported.

The accident was on Hwy. 16 East at the Edinburg Dollar General.

Leake County Deputies and Edinburg Fire Department arrived on scene at 1:40pm.

The scene was cleared at 2:03pm.

Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police, and Emergency Medical Services were called to a two car wreck in front of Walmart at 1:49pm.

\When emergency personel arrived, the road was blocked and multiple people were injured.

Two people that were involved were taken to Baptist-Leake Hospital.