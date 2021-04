6:39 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a 2 car accident at the intersection of Gunner Road and Hwy. 487. No injuries were reported.

2:58 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a 2 car accident on Risher road. A truck involved in the accident left the scene before deputies got there. No injuries were reported.

7:33 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a disturbance on Midway Road.