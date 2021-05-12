Multiple Car Accidents in Leake County Tuesday

8:54 am – Leake County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Mckee Road.

11:54 am – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Services were called to one vehicle accident on Eutaw Road. The vehicle had rolled over and someone was trapped inside.

2:13 pm – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Services responded to an accident between a car and fourwheeler on Hwy. 35. Multiple injuries were reported.

6:03 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

6:59 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a home on Galilee Road due to a disturbance.