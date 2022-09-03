Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $300.

FELICIA TALLEY, 44, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 3, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond DENIED X 3, DENIED.

MICHAEL CHARLES TALLEY, 42, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KENNETH THOMAS, 53, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.

BRANDON WATKINS, 23, of Union, Hold for Investigations, Simple Assault, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $600, $600.

JONATHAN KYLE WEBB, 25, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JERMAINE C WILLIS, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOEY WAYNE YOUNG, 34, of Caledonia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.