Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.

 

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond  $1,500, $800, $300.

 

FELICIA TALLEY, 44, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 3, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond DENIED X 3, DENIED.

 

MICHAEL CHARLES TALLEY, 42, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

KENNETH THOMAS, 53, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

BRANDON WATKINS, 23, of Union, Hold for Investigations, Simple Assault, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $600, $600.

 

JONATHAN KYLE WEBB, 25, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JERMAINE C WILLIS, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOEY WAYNE YOUNG, 34, of Caledonia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

