Multiple Crash Reports in Leake Today

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

6:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Goco’s in Edinburg.

7:50 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Cook St regarding a domestic disturbance.

8:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Carver St when a caller requested that someone be removed from the property.

10:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on McBeth Rd. No major injuries were reported.