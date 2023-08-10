Multiple Crashes, Cows in the Road, and more Wednesday in Leake

Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Barnes Volunteers responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 near County Line Rd. where a vehicle struck a deer just after 1 p.m on Wednesday, August 9th. No injuries were reported.

Leake County Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 S between Starling Center Rd. and Weathers Rd at 3:30 p.m. The vehicles were blocking the roadway. No one was reported to be injured in the wreck.

Leake Deputies were alerted to 4-5 cows out in the roadway on Scarborough Rd. near Cullen Rd. just after 5:30 p.m.

Leake Deputies were asked to help with a dispute between neighbors on Johnson Town Rd. at 7:30 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., MS Hwy Patrol and Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 S towards Forest.