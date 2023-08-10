Multiple Crashes, Cows in the Road, and more Wednesday in Leake

HomeLeakeMultiple Crashes, Cows in the Road, and more Wednesday in Leake

Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Barnes Volunteers responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 near County Line Rd. where a vehicle struck a deer just after 1 p.m on Wednesday, August 9th.  No injuries were reported.

Leake County Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 S between Starling Center Rd. and Weathers Rd at 3:30 p.m.  The vehicles were blocking the roadway.  No one was reported to be injured in the wreck.

Leake Deputies were alerted to 4-5 cows out in the roadway on Scarborough Rd. near Cullen Rd. just after 5:30 p.m.

Leake Deputies were asked to help with a dispute between neighbors on Johnson Town Rd. at 7:30 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., MS Hwy Patrol and Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 S towards Forest.

