Multiple Crashes Reported in Leake County

Monday, June 27, 2022

12:05 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a crash at Old Salem Road and Sistrunk Road. A vehicle struck a tree that had fallen in the road. No injuries were reported, and the tree was cleared from the roadway.

12:59 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 43 near Red Dog Road regarding a disturbance in progress there.

2:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bufkins Road when a caller reported that a possibly intoxicated individual wrecked there. The caller also reported that a disturbance was in progress there.

8:35 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a one-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Dollar General on HWY 35.