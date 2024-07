Neshoba County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 482 near County Rd. 616 in a curve just before 11 a.m. Responders worked quickly to get the roadway cleared. No one was injured in the crash.

This is the second crash on Hwy 482 so far this morning. Deputies were called to an area near County Rd. 1723 just before 8 a.m. for a one-vehicle wreck. No injuries were reported with that crash.