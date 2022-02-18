Multiple Crashes Today in Leake

6:10 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Storm Road and Highway 500 in the Lena area. No injuries were reported.

11:23 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress on Old Highway 35 near the Twin City area.

11:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Road near the Thomastown area.

12:43 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Rosewood Road reporting stolen property.

3:50 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 35. No injuries were reported.