Multiple Disturbances Reported

12:27 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a possible trespasser at a residence on Laurel Hill Road.

1:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Highway 16 East in the Edinburg area for a disturbance between neighbors in progress.

9:57 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Thomastown Volunteers received a call reporting a grass fire on Waggoner Road in the Conway area.

12:11 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance between neighbors on Thornton Trail in the Lena area.