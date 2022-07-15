Multiple Disturbances Reported in Leake County Area

Friday, July 15, 2022

4:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on McMurry Road.

11:50 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Goco’s in Edinburg when a caller reported that two customers there were causing a disturbance.

12:54 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to HWY 35 in front of Jr. Food Mart for a minor two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

3:31 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Boyd Street.