Multiple Disturbances Reported in Philly

5:11 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance located in Sistrunk Trailer Park.

7:06 a.m. – Dixon Volunteers were dispatched to County Road 109 when they received a call reporting a fallen tree blocking the entire roadway.

9:41 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received reports of a domestic disturbance on Weyerhaeuser Road.

10:31 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at Hillcrest Apartments.

10:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Philadelphia Post Office when they received a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.