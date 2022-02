Multiple Domestic Violence and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

BRANDI J BEEMON, 38, of Lena, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHARLES BONAVENTURE, 64, of Ethel, Simple Assault, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond $1,100, $0.

MATTHEW C BRADFORD, 32, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ZANE T CALLAHAN, 32, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM J CARLISLE, 43, of Troy, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500.

TORI CHIPLEY, 21, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

HOWARD D GILL, 36, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

LARRY T HARDIN, 77, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

QUOTIZ E HOLLOWAY, 33, of Morton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $399.25, $339.25, $1,000.

DARRELL HOLMES, 21, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, LCSO. Bond N/A X 4.

JENNIFER M KILGORE, 45, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

SAMANDAN K KOPADDY, 18, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $25,000.

DANIEL R LEWIS, 39, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, LCSO. Bond $0.