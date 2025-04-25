Multiple Drug and DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

TYDARIUS BOLER, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROMAN RAY CHARLIE, 38, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800.

JAYDN CORDAI DIXON, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

RICKEY B GARRETT JR, 40, of Bessemer, AL, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Littering, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600, $600.

KAYLON S GRAY, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DUSTIN SHANE HOLLEY, 33, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, False ID, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $300, $800, $0.

SYLVESTER L JACKSON, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

COLEMAN ALEXANDER LINGERFELT, 38, of Meridian, Failure to Appear, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500, $1,000, $600.

JACQUELINE RASHIDA CHERINESHOBA PISARIK, 31, of Preston, Contempt of Court, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DARRELL K THOMAS, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

NATHAN C WELCH, 38, of Preston, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTIN TYLER WILLIS, 35, of Louisville, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.