Multiple DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake

IRIS L ALICK, 61, of Columbus, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, KPD.  Bond $50,000.

 

TAURANA L CARAVEO, 28, of Union, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ANTHONY P CHAPMAN, 49, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $2,000.

 

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 20, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

DEVON DENLEY, 25, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LAMICHAEL B ELLIS, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

FLOYD J GRAY, 55, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $239.25, $649.25.

 

JALISA T HALL, 31, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, DUI – Child Endangerment, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $649.25, $418.

 

WALTER C HARRIS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Disobedience of Traffic Control Device, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $220.

 

LEARON E HINES, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DEJUANUA S JOBE, 19, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $218.

