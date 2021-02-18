Multiple DUI and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

STEVEN DOYLE BROWN, 31, of Baldwyn, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

MONTRAL CURLIN, 31, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

KEVIN WAYNE EDWARDS, 44, of Union, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES FOREMAN, 36, of Columbus, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SPENCER RICHARD HARVEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

RICHARD LYNN HOPSON, 42, of Lauderdale, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $400, $1,000, $800, $600.

MORGAN SANTANA HUNTER, 20, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No License, No Tag, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $400, $0.

ANITHA S LEWIS, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No Tag, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300.

ANTHONY LEWIS, 52, of Union, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County X 2, ABC. Bond $800 X 2.

MICHAEL A TALBERT, 37, of Walnut Grove, Speeding, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $300, $0.

BRIAN WHITE, of New Orleans, Open Container Violation, False ID, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

EDISEN WILSON, 30, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.