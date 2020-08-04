Multiple DUI and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

CHELSEY COLLINS, 26, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800.
KELLY ODOM HANDFORD, 51, of Forest, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800.
WILLIE MARENGO HOUSTON, 48, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.
LIQUORI MUNDRELL LEWIS, 41, Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.
DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 35, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800.
PATRICK MARTIN, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.
GEORGE POLK, JR, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.