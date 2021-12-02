Multiple DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba County Arrests

JONIE D BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $600.

LESANDERS BRAGG, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

ANTHONY JAMES BROADWAY, 28, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOSEPH MALCOLM COMANS, 27 of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $750, $750.

TERRY DANIELS, 75, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600.

ROBERT EVANS, 42, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $2,000, $0.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL GIPSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JON DAVID GOODIN, 48, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

CALEB DIEGO GURREA, 21, of Heidelberg, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ALEX HARRELL, 45, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Impersonating an Officer, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800.

REAGAN MICHELLE HICKMAN, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.