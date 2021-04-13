Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

BILLY C BRISTER, 52, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
KENDRICK D BROWN, 27, of Canton, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.
DAVID CALLAHAN, 49, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.
JASMINE N DAY, 20, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.
TIMOTHY H DEAN, 53, of Morton, DUI – First Offense, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, CPD. Bond $1,331, $220.
JACQUELINE DICKERSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other County, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, LCSO. Bond N/A, $2,500, $500, $500, $250, $250.
QUINTIN D FERGUSON, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $7,000, $1,000, $1000.
JOHNATHAN W GILL, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Court Order LCSO. Bond N/A.
NIJEL M GOSS, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, No Tag, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $228, $299.25, $674.25, $674.25.
DEVONTAE R GRIFFIN, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168.
ORIS HARRIS, 24, of Gulfport, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.
KIMBERLY L HART, 385, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Open Container, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct on Bus, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25, $228, $418, $239.25.
ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.
BILLY R IRWIN, 39, of Louisville, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $0.
MELVIN A ISABELL, 33, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant X 2, Hold – Detainer for MDOC. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $1,000, $0 X 2, N/A.
ARACHEA A KERN, 28, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.
THOMAS G LANGFORD, 42, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $283.75.
CALEB E LUCUS, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO. Bond $1,000.