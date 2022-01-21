Home » Attala » Multiple DUIs and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

PRINCE J JOHNSON, 37, of Jackson, Felony Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

MARTO LEWIS, 32, of Canton, Bond Surrender, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DEVONTAE MERRITT, 30, of Weir, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

DIANTRAY B SEAWOOD, 24, of Sallis, Simple Assault, Speeding, DUI – 1st, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $500, $2,100.

 

CHESTER E SHEPEARD, 37, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

TAMORA SIMS, 21, of Durant, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

SATNAM SINGH, 33, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

CHRISTIAN D SMITH, 20, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ETHEL M SONES, 58, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418.

 

DEVIN K TURNER, 17, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Improper Equipment, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

DERON K WILSON, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

