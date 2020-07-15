Multiple DUIs and Other Neshoba County Arrests

BRETT MILLER BARFOOT, 28. of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JESSIE BATTLE, 31, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault causing Bodily Harm (Negligence), Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TIMOTHY CLAIR, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

FREDERICA HOPE COTTON, 28, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

GERMAINE ISOM, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Obey Police Officer Directing Traffic, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT, JR, 28. of Senatobia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MICHAEL THOMAS LADD, 52, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MICHAEL RAY SHOEMAKE, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MALACHI STEVE, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense.

PATRICK STOKES, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

RANDY WHITE, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CRAWFORD WILLIS, JR, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Child Endangerment, Mississippi Highway Patrol.