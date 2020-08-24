Home » Local » Multiple DUIs, Hindering Prosecution, and Other Neshoba Arrests

Multiple DUIs, Hindering Prosecution, and Other Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

KADEDRA RALONECIA BLAND, 26, of Clinton, DUI – Other Substance, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bong $1,500, $0.

 

ASHLEY BUCHANAN, 34, of Union, Hindering Prosecution – Felony, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

SKIPPER T BURNHAM, 55, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Expired Driver’s License, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $2,500, $300.

 

DEONTE ANTONIO EDWARDS, of Demopolis, Alabama, DUI – 1st Offense, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $1,500.

 

PAUL ELLENBURG, 52, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI – Refusal, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $0, $1,500.

 

JOHNNY HARRISON, 21, of Union, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond DENIED.

 

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDEZ, 26, of Union, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

DANIELLE J MCLEMORE, 30, of Hickory, DUI – Other Substance, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $1,500.

 

STEVEN RAY MOORE, 37, of Louisville, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Failure to Appear, Philadelphia Police Department.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

DANIEL NEESE, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0, $600.

 

KEVIN FRANK SAVELL, 59, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief under $1,000, Simple Assault by Threat, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

ENOCH SCOTT, 45, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

CHARLES WENDEL SMITH-WALKER, 40, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

TIMOTHY SMITHERMAN, 56, of Philadelphia, Molesting – Touching Child for Lustful Purposes, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $15,000.

