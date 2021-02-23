Multiple DUIs in Attala & Leake Arrests

BRUCE L BOBBIT, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25.

CARLOS BOYD, 47, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418.

WILLIAM E BOYD, 71, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $0.

LONNIE B CAMPBELL, 47, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,500, $1,500.

ANTHONY W CHANDLER, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399.25.

GRADY E CHAPPELL, 52, of Morton, Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant, Hold for Other Agency X 3, Bond Surrender, CPD. Bond $1,000, $649.25, N/A, N/A X 3, N/A.

GARY L DERRICK, 39, of Jackson, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

JANIYA L EVANS, 25, of Decatur, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Driving on Wrong Side, Improper Passing, Improper Turn, No Insurance, Failure to Yield Right of Way, Reckless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, CPD. Bond $5,000, $220, $218, $218, $418, $218, $228, $220.

JAMES D GREER, 55, of McAdams, Sentenced, KPD. Bond N/A.

EARNEST D HUGHES, 34, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JEROME JOHNS, 58, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Intentional Obstruction of Public Streets, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.