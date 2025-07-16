Big Deals!
Multiple DUIs, Multiple Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

by
KEVIN T BEAUCHAMP, 36, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KEOMAR T CARMICHAEL, 18, of Kosciusko, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JONATHAN W COX, 57, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $188, $389.25.

JEREMY K GENTRY, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

BILLY R HORNE, 59, of Kosciusko, Speeding, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

AMANDA R JONES, 42, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000,$500, $500, $500.

DANIELLE NIPPER, 58, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

LATASHA A ROBY, 44, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

KENNETH D THOMAS, 56, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $0.

ZACHARY S WAGGENER, 24, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $0.

ASHLEY M WYNTERS, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

