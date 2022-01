Multiple DUIs, Possession, and Petit Larceny Arrests in Attala and Leake

HENRY T ALEXANDER, 21, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No License, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

MERRICK L BACON, 34, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

DAVID A BURNS, 30. of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond N/A.

STEVEN CLARK, 38, of Florence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

DEMETRUS L CROSS, 46, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Malicious Mischief, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

DENNIS DEMPSEY, 28, of McCool, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

HALI D DUMAS, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $789.

CHRISTOPHER EARNEST, 34, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

TIFFANY TIERRA FLETCHER, 29, of Kosciusko, Use of Credit Cards with Intent to Defraud, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $1,300, $1,000.

JONAH GIBSON, 32, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.

NATHANIEL P HANEY, 45, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $900.

AMBER N HARRIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Obstructing Public Streets – Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $500.

BROOKLYN HEATH, 28, of Maben, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.