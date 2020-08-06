Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

QUANTORIS T ALEXANDER, 22, of Carthage, Warrant, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $30,000.

CANDACE ATKINSON, 45, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

LARRY J BREWER, 37, of Ludlow, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000, $2,000, $500.

CHARLES A CAMPBELL, 39, of Durant, DUI- 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $1,700, $400, $900, $800.

BANNON D DEES, 26, of Louisville, DUI – Other Substance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT DEES, 34, of Gulfport, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $5,000, $0.

ARNOLD K ELLINGTON, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $5,000, $1,900.

LEE T GEE, 47, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500.

ROGER P GIPSON, 19, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000.

LAKEDRICK E GREEN, 19, of Carthage, Warrant X 3, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $1,500, N/A.

JEREMY A GUYTON, 28, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Warrant, Carthage Police Department. Bond $418, $218, $0.