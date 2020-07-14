Home » Local » Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

In the past week, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests for felony drug charges.

 

On July 8th, thirty-two year old Ike S. Creighton, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, with a weapon, $20,000 bond; Possession of a Controlled Substance, $10,000 bond; Grand Larceny more than $1,000, $5,000 bond; and Contempt of Court.

 

On July 8th, thirty-two year old Blake Andrew Dooley, of Sebastopol, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.  He was given a $20,000 bond.

 

On July 8th, thirty year old Crystal Lamae McWilliams, of Carthage, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.  She was given a $20,000 bond.

 

On July 9th, forty-one year old Leroy Stahl of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony.  He was given bonds of $25,000 and $15,000, respectively.

