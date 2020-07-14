Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

In the past week, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests for felony drug charges.

On July 8th, thirty-two year old Ike S. Creighton, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, with a weapon, $20,000 bond; Possession of a Controlled Substance, $10,000 bond; Grand Larceny more than $1,000, $5,000 bond; and Contempt of Court.

On July 8th, thirty-two year old Blake Andrew Dooley, of Sebastopol, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was given a $20,000 bond.

On July 8th, thirty year old Crystal Lamae McWilliams, of Carthage, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was given a $20,000 bond.

On July 9th, forty-one year old Leroy Stahl of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony. He was given bonds of $25,000 and $15,000, respectively.