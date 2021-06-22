Home » Local » Multiple Felony Drug Possession, and Intent to Distribute, in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Felony Drug Possession, and Intent to Distribute, in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

KAITLYN BANNETT, 25, of Pelahatchie, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

LIEA M BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DREXLER MALIK CHAPMAN, 25, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANDRAYL CLARK, 33, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $1,000.

 

KENYA CLAY, 44, of Newton, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANA CLEMONS, 57, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0, $0.

 

MERRILL JOSEPH COTTON, 35, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600.

 

KLENTON WADE CROCKER, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

RODNEY DAVIS, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI -1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

APRIL FERNANDEZ, 41, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

ERICK JAMES HAMME, 38, of Pensacola, FL, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, Following Too Closely, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

 

JARRETT JAYROE, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2, $0, $600.

 

WILLIAM THOMAS JENKINS, 41, of Philadelphia, Threatening / Harassing Phone Calls, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $600.

 

DEXTER MAGEE, 31, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

KIRA MCGEE, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

