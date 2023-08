Multiple Felony Possession and Felony Pursuit Arrests in Neshoba

SHARE NOW

DANA FARMER, 40, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $7,500, $0.

ALICIA DEANNE FRAIZER, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

CURTIS HOUSTON, 45, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2.

ELLA MAE ISAAC, 58, of Oklahoma City, OK, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

RONALD D JENKINS, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Reckless Driving, No License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $300, $200.

TERRANCE A KIRK, 34, of Preston, Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CASEY MARTIN, 41, of Shalimar, FL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.

DAMONTE MCCASKILL, 19, of Morton, Felony Pursuit, PPD. Bond $10,000.