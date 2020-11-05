Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

TAMELA D BOSTON, 29, of Meridian, Felony Shoplifting, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

ORLANDO EURON BOURRAGE, 46, of Dekalb, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, MBN. Bond $15,000.

PIERCE BREKEEN, 26, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOHNATHAN CARSTAFHNUR, 22, of Philadelphia, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500.

MALCOLM COBURN, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $20,000 X 2, $0, $0.

MICHAEL GRAY, 50, of Nixa, Missouri, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JASMINE D HAYNES, 27, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $0, $800, $1,000, $0, $0.

RAMONA L LONG, 42, of Louisville, Petit Larceny, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $0.

WILLIE LUKE, 57, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

KEITH C NASH, 33, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

SHANNON NORWOOD, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $600.

MELLONIE DORTHIA RAY, 51, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MATTHEW ROBERTSON, 18, of Carthage, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

AVA SHEFFIELD, 32, of Meridian, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

ZACHARY ZYZAR, 21, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0.