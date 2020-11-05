Home » Local » Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

TAMELA D BOSTON, 29, of Meridian, Felony Shoplifting, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

ORLANDO EURON BOURRAGE, 46, of Dekalb, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, MBN.  Bond $15,000.

 

PIERCE BREKEEN, 26, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JOHNATHAN CARSTAFHNUR, 22, of Philadelphia, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,500.

 

MALCOLM COBURN, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $20,000 X 2, $0, $0.

 

MICHAEL GRAY, 50, of Nixa, Missouri, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

JASMINE D HAYNES, 27, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, MHP.  Bond $0, $800, $1,000, $0, $0.

 

RAMONA L LONG, 42, of Louisville, Petit Larceny, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $0.

 

WILLIE LUKE, 57, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

KEITH C NASH, 33, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

SHANNON NORWOOD, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800, $600.

 

MELLONIE DORTHIA RAY, 51, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MATTHEW ROBERTSON, 18, of Carthage, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

AVA SHEFFIELD, 32, of Meridian, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ZACHARY ZYZAR, 21, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $0.

